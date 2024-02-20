ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

In related news, COO Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,650,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,875,187.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 516,308 shares of company stock worth $7,953,563. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

