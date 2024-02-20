ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
