ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of ASE Technology worth $49,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,052 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

