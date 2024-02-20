Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Up 12.3% This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 51.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and $3,748.62 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,698,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform.

