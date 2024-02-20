Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 15,951.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

