Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 2,948,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.