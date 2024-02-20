Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

ATO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. 270,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

