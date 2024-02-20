Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,811 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Atour Lifestyle worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,014,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,971,000. Finally, FACT Capital LP acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.