Audius Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $296.37 million and $16.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

