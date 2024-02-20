Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $846.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.