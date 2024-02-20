Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.97

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 138448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
