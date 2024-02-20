Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Announces $0.17 Interim Dividend

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Australian United Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 8.38.
Australian United Investment Company Profile
