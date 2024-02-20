AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,950.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.36. 48,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,401. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,673.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,597.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

