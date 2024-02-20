Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 19,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,318. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

