Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,993. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $527.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

