Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,733,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $1,147,763.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,288 shares of company stock valued at $59,005,650. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,949. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

