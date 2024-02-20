Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 3.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

VEEV traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.00. 302,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

