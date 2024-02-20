AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.66. 43,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

