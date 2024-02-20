Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $19.19

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $18.23. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 32,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

