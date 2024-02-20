Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 406,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 272,787 shares.The stock last traded at $84.16 and had previously closed at $84.63.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

