Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 553,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 220,598 shares.The stock last traded at $59.60 and had previously closed at $59.86.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

