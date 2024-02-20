Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $92.81

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.81, but opened at $85.00. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 324,313 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

