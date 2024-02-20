Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

