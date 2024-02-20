Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,323. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

