Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. 607,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

