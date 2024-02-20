Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. 108,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.