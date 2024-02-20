Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 76,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

