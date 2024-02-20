Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $282.89. The stock had a trading volume of 185,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

