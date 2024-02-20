Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.32. 476,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,251. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

