Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.04. 509,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,466. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
