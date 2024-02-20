Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. 1,541,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

