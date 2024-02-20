Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.4 %

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.