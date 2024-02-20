Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,137,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $207,024,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.16. 2,719,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.