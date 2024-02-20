Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $219.00. 162,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

