Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 327,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,353. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

