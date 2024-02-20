B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. YETI has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

