B2Gold (BTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 831.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
