Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up about 2.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Badger Meter worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 116.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,869. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

