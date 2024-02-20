Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

BKR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 2,216,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

