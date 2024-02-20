Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Trading Up 4.6%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13. Approximately 43,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 112,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $19,034,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Balchem by 32.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

