Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $4,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GFI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

