Balentine LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

