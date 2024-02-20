Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.05. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 928,555 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

