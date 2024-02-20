Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.05. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 928,555 shares trading hands.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
