Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Declares Dividend of €0.10

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BNC opened at GBX 322.56 ($4.06) on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of GBX 257 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.76. The stock has a market cap of £51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 567.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Banco Santander

In related news, insider Francisco Javier Botin purchased 20,016,000 shares of Banco Santander stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £68,054,400 ($85,689,247.04). Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

