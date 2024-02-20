Bank of America Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

About BrightSpring Health Services

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.