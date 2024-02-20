BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BankUnited Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
