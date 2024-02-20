Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.30 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.58 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 469.35, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.75. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 247 ($3.11).

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

