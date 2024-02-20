Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $278.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.75.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $222.78. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

