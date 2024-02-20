Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $43.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of B opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

