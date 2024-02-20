Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,602 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 294,630 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 10,920,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,009,930. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.