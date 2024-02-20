Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 10,775,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,009,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

